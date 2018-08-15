Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 20 highest paid Premier League players in the 2018/19 season 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
755   //    15 Aug 2018, 05:28 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

One of the behind the formation of the English Premier League in 1992 was the financial stagnation of the league. English clubs decided to part ways from the English Football League to take advantage of the lucrative television deals. The money generated through the sale of television rights is equally divided among all the clubs in the league.

The decision taken more than 26 years has not only helped in raking increasing the popularity of the game but also has increased the revenue generated by the sport. With more money flowing in through television rights, the transfer fees and player wages have gone up.

As we discuss the about the economic aspects, a new season of the English Premier League has started. So let us take a look at the 20 footballers wh take home the highest salaries.

*All contract details are obtained from Spotrac*

*All players with the same salary are given the same rank*

#20 Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) - £156,000

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,112,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2019

#19 David Silva (Machester City) - £160,000

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Age: 32

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,320,000

Contract Details: 3-year contract ending in 2020

#18 Juan Mata( Manchester United) -

£160,000


Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,320,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2019

same rank*

#17 Frederico de Paula Santos (Machester United) - £175,000

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £9,100,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2023

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
Premier League 2018-19 season preview and predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the...
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester United should do to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 preview, transfer rating...
RELATED STORY
4 things to remember from the previous Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable clubs in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us