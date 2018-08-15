Top 20 highest paid Premier League players in the 2018/19 season

One of the behind the formation of the English Premier League in 1992 was the financial stagnation of the league. English clubs decided to part ways from the English Football League to take advantage of the lucrative television deals. The money generated through the sale of television rights is equally divided among all the clubs in the league.

The decision taken more than 26 years has not only helped in raking increasing the popularity of the game but also has increased the revenue generated by the sport. With more money flowing in through television rights, the transfer fees and player wages have gone up.

As we discuss the about the economic aspects, a new season of the English Premier League has started. So let us take a look at the 20 footballers wh take home the highest salaries.

*All contract details are obtained from Spotrac*

*All players with the same salary are given the same rank*

#20 Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) - £156,000

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,112,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2019

#19 David Silva (Machester City) - £160,000

Age: 32

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,320,000

Contract Details: 3-year contract ending in 2020

#18 Juan Mata( Manchester United) -

£160,000

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £8,320,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2019

#17 Frederico de Paula Santos (Machester United) - £175,000

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Annual Salary: £9,100,000

Contract Details: 5-year contract ending in 2023

