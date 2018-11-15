Top 3 wonderkids in the Premier League today

Fans and scouts from across the footballing globe constantly have their eyes peeled for upcoming talent.

While some clubs who have the luxury of significant financial backing and can buy players who are already in their prime, other clubs spend their resources and effort on developing the next generation.

There is no doubt that the Premier League currently houses some of the best players in the world. Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur all lend their incredible abilities to the top division of English football.

But which young players in the Premier League are set to become the next big names in modern football?

In no particular order, here are three of the best wonderkids in the Premier League today who are poised to become major stars in the future.

#3 Phil Foden for Manchester City

Phil Foden during the Oxford United v Manchester City match - Carabao Cup Third Round

Probably the most well-known out of the three, Phil Foden has come into his own under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Just 18 years of age, the English midfielder won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Golden Ball award in 2017. He was also part of the Premier League-winning Manchester City team in the 2017-18 season.

Considering their performances in recent years and the concentration of talented players that is available to Man City, it is an incredible feat that Foden has managed to make a number of appearances for the Citizens at such a young age.

