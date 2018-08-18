3 favourites to win the 2018-19 Premier League

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The English Premier League is the most competitive and unpredictable league in the world. At the start of the season, it is almost impossible to predict which team or rather which set of teams have a chance of winning the league. It was unbelievable to see Leicester City winning the EPL in the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, last year, Manchester city broke a number of records, reaching 100 points.

Nevertheless, this unpredictable nature of the EPL is what makes it fun. In this slideshow, we will look at the top 3 clubs who have the best chance of winning the Premier League this season.

#3 Manchester United

Top 3 Key Players: David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez

Jose Mourinho's third season in charge is often his worst. However, he has a good chance of changing that by winning the EPL with Manchester United.

United have a strong Attack and Midfield with Lukaku, Sanchez and Paul Pogba. Martial is a very talented player and for the benefit of the team, Mourinho needs to fix his issues with him as soon as possible. Another key young man to look out for is Rashford who is only 20 years old. While United failed to get a Centre-Back, the pair of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf at the back seems like a good matchup. Moreover, United do not need an extraordinary defence for they have the best keeper in the world in David De Gea, who will again be a key player this season.

In the 2017-18 season, United won a total of 25 games and kept 19 clean sheets in the league, the most by any team. However, United scored 68 goals in 38 matches, the 5th highest in the league. Moreover, the clean sheets that United earned can only be credited to De Gea as the defence was nothing but average. If United are to win this season, they will have to look to score more goals and play more attacking football. They also need to have a strong defensive line and not be overdependent on De Gea.

Realistically, United are expected to finish 3rd this season. However, they are capable of causing an upset and winning the league.

