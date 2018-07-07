Top 3 clubs who have excelled in the summer transfer window

Unai Emery takes Arsenal players pre-season training session

With the World Cup engulfing the world, the clubs in Europe are gearing up for the next league season. Some top clubs have made some good deals across Europe, during or before the Russian extravagance commenced.

While some players and clubs have made good decisions and efficient moves to raise their game in the next season, a few surprising decisions have also been made by certain clubs. With the transfer window open for a shorter time for Premier League clubs this time around, decisions will have to be made swiftly.

Some clubs have made major moves to secure a strong squad for next season. The World Cup has offered its fair share of thrills and spills for football around the world, that many ought to have missed out on major transfer moves.

That being said, we take a look at the top 3 clubs that have excelled in the transfer window.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal finished sixth and without a trophy last term, but the club's getting closer to concluding a deal to sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer window, and are heavily linked with a move to bring the Uruguay midfielder to The Emirates. Unai Emery continues to look to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal has already made three new signings this summer. Gunners have tied up deals for Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, as the North London side looks to build a squad capable of breaking back into the top four next season. Emery is working on revamping the defence of the squad and midfield, knowing well that the Gunners attack looks frightening.

Torreira is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the World Cup, but Arsenal is set to complete the signing of the player in the coming few days. Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla have parted ways with the club, while Per Mertesacker has retired and taken charge of the youth academy.

The club has not ruled out more additions to the squad and will be busy until August 9th. With the Europa League in mind, Emery will have to manage the club through a turbulent season and juggle a large squad. New additions will help the club reach higher levels.