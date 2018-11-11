Top 3 highest paid Chelsea players right now

Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Chelsea emerged as a football powerhouse ever since Roman Abramovich purchased the club in 2003 and won 17 trophies under the Russian. Much of their success is down to their extravagant spending in the transfer market and their ability to sign big players.

The Blues spent a net amount of £496.09 million over the last ten seasons, which makes them the third most spending Premier League team of that period. With some world-class players in their squad, Chelsea are also among one of the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Right on this note, here is the list of the top three highest-paid Chelsea players right now

#3 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas is currently the second most assist provider in the Premier League history.

Cesc Fabregas is among the Premier League's top midfielders and currently earns a salary of £156,000 per week at Chelsea.

The Spanish international started his professional career with Arsenal and enjoyed a successful time with Gunners before joining Barcelona in 2011. He stayed for three years with the Spanish Giants and returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2014.

He played 190 games in all competitions for the Blues thus far, scoring 22 goals. Fabregas helped the London based club win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup along with one Football league cup.

The 31-year-old is currently the second most assist (111) provider in the Premier League history and is also the winner of PFA Young Player of the Year 2007-2008. He was a part of the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions and was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI 2014.

The Golden Boy 2006 winner is currently struggling for his playing time at the Stamford Bridge and managed to feature in only two Premier League games this season.

