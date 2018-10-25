×
Top 3 highest paid Liverpool players right now

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
778   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:23 IST

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are among the highest paid Liverpool players.
Liverpool are performing brilliantly in the Premier League this season and are one of the only three unbeaten teams in the league. Most of their success is down to the brilliant coaching methods of Jurgen Klopp and the signings made by the German coach since his arrival at the club.

The Reds were the biggest spending club in Premier League last summer with a total of around £177 million in player transfers. With some of the world-class players in their squad, Liverpool is also among one of the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Right on this note, here is the list of top three highest-paid Liverpool players right now.

Stats Courtesy- totalsportek.com

#3 Virgil van Dijk- £150,000 per week

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is among the best defenders in the Premier League.
The most expensive defender in the world, Virgil van Dijk earns a huge £150,000 per week at Liverpool. 

The Dutch international is arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League and turned Liverpool's troublesome defence into one of the best in just ten months.

Liverpool has conceded just three league goals this season, and are yet to allow the opposition to score a goal at Anfield since February. Van Dijk adds composure to the back-line and also brings the team together with his leadership qualities.

Despite the opportunities to earn even more at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Van Dijk chose to join Klopp's men and his decision has been absolutely vindicated.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Anfield Stadium
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
