Top 3 impressive performances from the weekend

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
484   //    13 Aug 2018, 12:21 IST

Southampton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
The Premier League season got underway on Friday

Club football is here! The Premier League and the Ligue 1 commenced this weekend to start the glorious nine months of football. The likes of La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga will begin in the coming weeks but let's have a look at the two set of fixtures which were completed this time.

All but one of the Premier League's big six won their opening games. The lone casualty were Arsenal, who were pitted against champions Manchester City. A number of new boys had memorable performances, which included Ruben Neves, Richarlison, and Naby Keita.

In France, Marseille kicked off proceedings by beating Toulouse on Friday. After an action-packed weekend, PSG rounded off the week by comfortably beating Caen 3-0.

The domestics super cups were also played out in Spain and Germany, as Barcelona and Bayern Munich lifted silverware. Surprise, surprise.

In the 20 odd matches that were played out, there were certain team performances which stood out. Here are three impressive team performances from the weekend.

#3 Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Mane had a field day against the Hammers

After an impressive season last term, Liverpool strengthened considerably in the summer. They recruited the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, and Fabinho; all expected to play key roles this season. The pressure was on Jurgen Klopp's side to start with a bang, and they did not disappoint.

The Reds were hugely impressive throughout, and the outcome seemed inevitable when Mohamed Salah put his side ahead early on. Sadio Mane added two more and substitute Daniel Sturridge completed the rout in the dying stages.

Favourably for the Anfield faithful, Liverpool looked ominous in the attack, with the trident of Firmino, Mane, and Salah carrying over their form from last season. Keita appeared to be omnipresent, contributing on both the fronts.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, both the full-backs were really lively, a key component of Klopp's strategy. Alisson faced no real trouble in goal, which is a testament to the tight defence in front of him.

That being said, West Ham offered little resistance to Liverpool's dominance so the optimism should be measured as of now. But it was a perfect day at Anfield, which places them on the top of the table.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
