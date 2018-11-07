×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 3 left full-backs in the Premier League right now

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
781   //    07 Nov 2018, 13:43 IST

Benjamin Mendy plays for Manchester City in the Premier League
Benjamin Mendy plays for Manchester City in the Premier League

Football has changed a lot since the 80's and 90's. Gone are those days when it was all about no-nonsense defending and long balls to a big striker up front. The game has become much more technical, with each of the eleven players in teams required to be good with the ball at their feet. 

The game is all about ball playing defenders and goalkeepers nowadays. One of the critical positions on the pitch which falls in this category are the full-back positions. All good teams like to use the width of the pitch a lot more, and the role of the fullback becomes crucial. 

The qualities of a fullback include speed, stamina, positional awareness, and excellent crossing skills. If a club has a big center forward, having a player on the wings who can make darting runs down the flanks and provide good crosses is a necessity. 

The Premier League has a history of quality fullbacks. Having talked about the required skills and role of a fullback, lets look at the best three left full-backs in the Premier League at the moment. 

#3 Andrew Robertson

Robertson has been a dependable player for Jurgen Klopp
Robertson has been a dependable player for Jurgen Klopp

Andrew Robertson had a humbling start to his footballing career. He came up the ranks, having played for the likes of Queen's Park Rangers, Dundee United, and Hull City. His £8 million move from Hull City to Liverpool is looking more like a steal.

The Scottish international is a player full of stamina and determination, and he could run with the same energy for the entire game, and still won't get tired. He has become one of the constants in Jurgen Klopp's side because of his strong runs along the flanks, and dangerous crosses into the box. 

With a philosophy which relies on pace and stamina, Robertson is ready-made for Liverpool.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Bernard Mendy Marcos Alonso Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Fantasy Premier League: 5 of the best defenders for November
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Forwards in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options...
RELATED STORY
How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 attacking defenders
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time scorers of Premier League own-goals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in the Premier league right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 forwards who can win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us