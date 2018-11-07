Top 3 left full-backs in the Premier League right now

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 781 // 07 Nov 2018, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Benjamin Mendy plays for Manchester City in the Premier League

Football has changed a lot since the 80's and 90's. Gone are those days when it was all about no-nonsense defending and long balls to a big striker up front. The game has become much more technical, with each of the eleven players in teams required to be good with the ball at their feet.

The game is all about ball playing defenders and goalkeepers nowadays. One of the critical positions on the pitch which falls in this category are the full-back positions. All good teams like to use the width of the pitch a lot more, and the role of the fullback becomes crucial.

The qualities of a fullback include speed, stamina, positional awareness, and excellent crossing skills. If a club has a big center forward, having a player on the wings who can make darting runs down the flanks and provide good crosses is a necessity.

The Premier League has a history of quality fullbacks. Having talked about the required skills and role of a fullback, lets look at the best three left full-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

#3 Andrew Robertson

Robertson has been a dependable player for Jurgen Klopp

Andrew Robertson had a humbling start to his footballing career. He came up the ranks, having played for the likes of Queen's Park Rangers, Dundee United, and Hull City. His £8 million move from Hull City to Liverpool is looking more like a steal.

The Scottish international is a player full of stamina and determination, and he could run with the same energy for the entire game, and still won't get tired. He has become one of the constants in Jurgen Klopp's side because of his strong runs along the flanks, and dangerous crosses into the box.

With a philosophy which relies on pace and stamina, Robertson is ready-made for Liverpool.

1 / 3 NEXT