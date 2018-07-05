Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 players who will stay put at their current club despite rumours of moves

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
BBC of Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Despite all the rumours linking a number of top players to various top clubs in Europe, there will be a reduction in the number of movers this transfer window. With many top clubs looking for specific player profiles, clubs will be cautious to not splash the cash based on a hinge.

After implementing a keen application strategy, clubs and certain players will assess their roles at the new club and come to decision about his career. It is very likely that a number of big names being discussed in the window will stay put at their current clubs.

Here we take a look at the three signings being heavily discussed by the masses but will not transpire in this summer transfer window.

#3 Gareth Bale

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID
Bale celebrates with his kids

The pursuit of Gareth Bale has been dubbed by many like the pursuit of happiness for many clubs – and there is an update in this pursuit. Apparently, the Mirror informs us that Gareth Bale has rejected a potential move to Bayern Munich as he only intends to leave Real Madrid for a Premier League club.

Everything now shifts and depends on Madrid’s incoming manager and his plans for the Welshman. So, while Lopetegui decides how he can use Bale, the Welshman will definitely be part of the new manager's plans for next season. With a number of stars who will return late to the club for next season, Bale will spearhead the club's charge at the start of the term.

Bale now 28, is in the prime of his career but also quite prone to injury and will require a good consistent number of games for Madrid this upcoming season. If Bale is not given sufficient game-time, he could leave next season making it important for the incoming manager to resolve this situation.

Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
