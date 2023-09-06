Top 3 Premier League clubs with the best summer transfer window in 2023

Premier League's summer transfer window closed on September 1. The window saw several clubs break their transfer records and bring in a mix of experience and youth.

Chelsea's acquisition of Moises Caicedo broke the league's transfer record for the most expensive signing as The Blues continued to spend heavily under their new ownership.

Let's take a quick look at 3 clubs who had the best 2023 summer transfer window in the Premier League!

#3. Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

The Cherries completed nine signings this summer which includes seven permanent and two loan deals. They have focused on signing for the present and future with eight of their signings being under the age of 25.

Bournemouth's acquisition of Tyler Adams from Leeds stands out as one of the best deals this window, as they managed to secure the signing for about £25 million. They also managed to sign highly rated English youngster Alex Scott from Bristol City and talented young left-back Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar.

Despite failing to win any of their four games in the league, Andoni Iraola has a good squad at his disposal to establish themselves as a proper mid-table side.

#2. Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison is one of the key signings this window

Despite losing their best player, Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs used that money fruitfully to improve their squad. They managed to sign seven new players in the summer window while also making two loan deals permanent.

The new signings have settled well already as four of them started in the recent 5-2 thumping of Burnley. James Maddison has been one of their key acquisitions, as the English International has two goals and two assists to his name already in the league.

Deadline day signing Brennan Johnson is also expected to start in the upcoming fixtures after the international break, following his £47.5 million move from Nottingham Forest.

#1. Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is set to play a major role under his new manager

The Blues continued to splash money under Todd Boehly as they managed to complete 12 signings this window, spending around £400 million in the process.

However, they have successfully addressed key issues present in the squad including the absence of a strong midfield. The Blues completed the signings of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a league record fee along with adding Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson's signings are set to address the problems up front while Axel Disasi is starting to settle in at the back. Deadline day signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City is a key addition to their creative department as well.

Unlike the previous winter window, Chelsea have made some good profit from player sales too, as they managed to make over £220 million from outgoings.