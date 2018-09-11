Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Premier League Signings of 2018/19

Joseph Catalano
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Sep 2018

The new Premier League season has well and truly gotten underway with the first of the international breaks coming this week. While no EPL is always a let down it gives us an excellent opportunity to recap the first three weeks and take a quick insight on what teams found the best buys of the offseason.

The 2018 summer in the English Premier League was a massive one with roughly 150 transfers made including loan deals, it also saw the record for most expensive goalkeeper broken twice in one window and saw countless teams strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. But now after the first few gameweeks, we take a look back to see which team made the best business or the summer.

#3 Jorginho

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Italian centre mid secured his £57.4 million deal to link back up with former Napoli manager Sarri in the premier league.

Jorginho has become a vital part or Chelsea's stunning start to the current season as they've currently won every game including a hard fought win over London rivals Arsenal. Sitting second on the ladder, Jorginho has run the midfield alongside Kante and has racked up the most passes of any player in the Premier League so far with 418 average roughly 108 per game.

With one goal and an impressive 92% passing accuracy to his name Jorginho has shown to be well worth the money spent by Chelsea and could lead them to a title in his first season.

