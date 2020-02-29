Top 3 teenage sensations this season | Bundesliga 2019-20

FC Bayern Muenchen's Alphonso Davies outrunning Chelsea's defence in the UEFA Champions League

With 23 matchdays gone in the Bundesliga 2019-20 campaign, the awe-inspiring race for the league title is heating up between some of the most renowned German clubs.

Reigning champions, Bayern Munich, are at the top of the points table with 49 points from 23 matches. Despite maintaining an excellent run of good results this season, the Bavarians could find it difficult to retain the title this term as the difference of points between them and the likes of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen is minute.

In this article, we take a quick look at the top three teenagers who have caught our attention with their astonishing performances in the German top-flight.

#3 Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has been one of the best signings Borussia Dortmund have had made over the last few transfer windows. A £17.1 million deal that saw the teenage sensation join the club from RB Salzburg has already proved to be a bargain for the Dortmund giants.

The 19-year-old is a fast and tenacious player who can play both as a target man and as a deep-lying forward. From six appearances for Dortmund, the forward has scored nine goals, including an outstanding debut hat-trick against FC Augsburg.

Dortmund have developed a tendency to nurture young players in recent years, and it appears Haaland has become the latest addition to the list.

#2 Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Muenchen

From being a refugee in Canada to becoming a football youth sensation in Germany, the success story of Alphonso Davies is nothing less than a fairytale.

The 19-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2018 and made an impressive start to his life in Munich with their youth side. His eye-catching performances earned him a chance to prove himself with the senior squad members and he consequently made his Bundesliga debut in Bayern's 2-1 victory over Union Berlin in October last year.

Alphonso Davies' game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



95 touches

91 % pass accuracy

68 total passes

8/10 duels won

8 ball recoveries

6/7 take-ons completed

2 blocks made

2 chances created

1 assist

0 fouls committed

0 goals conceded

0 times dribbled past



19 years old. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/7FvMRDGuC8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2020

Since making his debut, the Canada international has earned 19 Bundesliga appearances and has registered one goal and four assists for the Bavarians.

Davies has established himself as an offensive-fullback who not only possesses torrid pace but also doesn't mind making forward-runs. Moreover, his emergence has solved some defensive shortcomings for Bayern, with one of the club's longest-serving left-backs David Alaba now serving as a centre-back in the team.

#3 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City and moved to Borussia Dortmund in search of regular game-time back in 2017.

It didn't take too long for the teenager to integrate himself into the first team as he made his senior debut for the club in October 2017, coming on as a substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old has recorded 14 assists and 13 goals from 21 matches in Bundesliga so far this season. A versatile forward who can play in both wings and the No. 10 position, Sancho is currently the German top-flight's most exciting prospect. However, there are rumours that he could leave the country in the approaching summer transfer window.

