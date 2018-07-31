Top 3 U-23 footballers in the world right now

Every year we see the rise of new youngsters in football, and it doesn't take people long to call them - the next great player but only a few of them live up to the expectations.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi were also considered as future stars when they were just 18 or 19 years of age. They did justice to their titles and are now among the greatest players ever to have graced the beautiful game.

In fact, most great players make a name for themselves early in their career but many players such as Chris Eagles, Jese Rodriguez and Robinho never reached the heights, they were expected to reach. In fact, the list of players that didn't live up to their expectations is much longer but we won't discuss that here.

Here we will look at the top 3 youngsters right now who are expected to become more than just stars in the future. We hope that they live up to the expectations and become the very best in the world.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Future of Italian Football

Age - 19

Position - Goalkeeper

Club - AC Milan

Nationality - Italy

Appearance(Club) -135

Clean sheets - 47

Goals Conceded - 148

Regarded as "The future of Milan and Italian Football", Donnarumma is AC Milan's first choice goalkeeper.

At the young age of 16, he joined Milan in the summer of 2015 from Napoli as their third choice keeper but soon started making first team appearances. Impressing everyone with his splendid performances, he became a regular starter for Milan by the start of 2016.

Donnarumma is also the youngest ever goalkeeper to have played for Italy and is considered as the perfect man to replace the legendary Buffon in the national side.

