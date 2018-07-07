Top 3 World Cup stars Chelsea should have never let go

07 Jul 2018

Costa in action for Spain

Chelsea did a terrible job of defending the Premier League title once again last season. The club finished their season with confusion surrounding the manager despite their FA Cup success but look likely to stick with Conte for the start of the season.

Chelsea are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window and that will need to change soon if they are to compete for the league. Their transfer business from last season will have to improve from last season's displays and make an impact this term.

The London outfit will need to show business smarts in the transfer market and sign some top quality players to address their defensive and goalscoring woes.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 World Cup stars Chelsea should have never let go.

#3 Diego Costa

Costa arrived back at Atletico Madrid late last year after falling out with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Prior to his arrival, the Spain international had been back with his family in Brazil after refusing to train with the Blues.

It meant he was well out of shape when he arrived and, according to reports, Atletico fitness coach Oscar Ortega concluded he was at least a stone overweight.

The Daily Mail report that to get him back in shape Costa was put on a strict diet – including cutting back on barbecued meat.

During his time at Chelsea, Costa was instrumental in winning two league title with two managers at the club. However, due to issues with the Italian at the helm, Costa decided to move back to Atletico Madrid, creating a large vacuum for goals at the West London club.

At the World Cup, Costa netted three for Spain as they bowed out to Russia on penalties in the round of 16. The player will be raring to go next season ad with Lemar and Greizmann to play with, the Spaniards pose a lethal front three.

Many fans figured the player and manager to sort out their issues but it failed to happen and the two parties move on, with the club hurting more.