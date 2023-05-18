Top 4 breakthrough Premier League players (2022-23)

With the title winner yet to be decided, the Premier League 2022-23 campaign is gradually coming to an end.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United currently occupy the top four standings.

Meanwhile, Leeds United, Leicester City, and the already relegated Southampton are in the relegation zone in the standings.

While the Premier League's 2022-23 campaign is gradually coming to an end, there are some players that have had a decent campaign in the league for the first time.

The 2022-23 campaign could also be termed as their breakthrough season. Hence, this article will examine the top four Premier League breakthrough players.

#4 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

It is worth noting that the Argentine has been the Amex for several years now, but he's barely performed as expected until this season.

The 24-year-old is enjoying what could be termed his most decent campaign in the Premier League, having netted 12 goals and registered two assists in 36 appearances for Brighton. Similarly, he played a crucial role in helping Argentina to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mac Allister's ability to organize the midfield has been outstanding and his decent performance has put him on the radar of several Premier League giants

#3 Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The Japanese forward has been decent and he's popularly known for his immense dribbling ability and quick feet on the flank.

Mitoma has netted 10 goals and registered seven assists in 37 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion across all competitions this season.

Similarly, his vision and ability to advance with the ball from the left flank to the final third of the pitch have been outstanding.

Having established himself in the league this season, it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent in the coming years.

#2 Julian Alvarez

Ever since he joined Manchester City, he has been brilliant in attack despite Erling Haaland's dominance at the club.

Alvarez has always shown class when called upon both for club and country. He has netted 15 goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances for the Cityzens this season despite his limited game time. Similarly, he was crucial for Argentina in attack during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He deserves to be credited for his ability to remain consistent despite not featuring regularly.

#1 William Saliba

It can be stated that his presence in defense is one of the many reasons why Arsenal's defense improved this season.

In the 27 Premier League games that he featured in this season, the Gunners kept 11 clean sheets and he also registered three goal contributions. Similarly, he made a total of 82 clearances and won 53 aerial battles.

The Frenchman has arguably established himself as a decent defender in recent months. However, he's currently recovering from a back injury and he is expected to be out for the remaining part of the season.

