Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 

The European club football season is on its way, with the domestic leagues getting underway in exciting style, as the favorites stamped their authority over their respective leagues with thumping wins against their opponents.

As the Ligue 1 began, defending champions Paris Saint Germain trounced Caen 3-0 even without their star player Kylian Mbappe in the opening match. The storyline didn't change on the second match-day as well with another win, this time over Guingamp with Mbappe scoring a brace after coming on as a substitute.

The Premier League had a similar story as well, with five of the top six clubs, barring Arsenal registering comfortable victories over their opponents on the opening matchday. This weekend though was different from the first as Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham won but Manchester United succumbed to a shock defeat at the hands of Brighton.

The Serie A and the La Liga began this weekend but before that, football fans had their eyes on the UEFA Super Cup between the Madrid Clubs. Atletico Madrid defeated city rivals Real Madrid 4-2 and clinched the victory.

As the Domestic season kicks off this weekend, it will be a great trailer for what to expect for the upcoming European season. The equations in Europe are bound to change this season, courtesy the busy transfer window that most of the leading clubs in Europe had this summer.

We look at the 4 clubs who have the best chance of winning Europe's premier club football competition, the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

#1 Juventus

The six time defending Serie A Champions are definitely the favourites for the crown after a busy summer transfer window, acquiring some of the best players in the world.

Juventus have strengthened their squad with some big names. The first amongst all is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend moved from Real Madrid to the Old Lady in what was arguably, the most spectacular transfer of the decade.

Along with the 5-time Ballon D’or winner, Juventus have strengthened their midfield with the German Emre Can and experienced defender Leonardo Bonucci making a controversial return to the Turin based club.

With the competition's record goalscorer on their side, the Italian outfit will have an edge over their rivals that Real Madrid enjoyed for the past few years and which helped the Los Blancos win three Champion's League in the last three seasons.

An experienced defense, a settled midfield and a star studded attack with proven players makes the Le Zebre the best contender for club football’s premier competition.

