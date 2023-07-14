Top 4 current Barcelona players who have scored the most career goals for the club

After more than a century of rich history and beautiful football, Barcelona have achieved the status of being one of the most illustrious clubs in the world. Throughout its existence, the Catalan giants have witnessed the emergence of extraordinary talents gracing the Camp Nou turf.

The current squad, although navigating through a transitional phase, continues to carry the torch of the club's legacy. The 2015 Barcelona team that featured legendary scorers like Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have all left the club except for Sergi Roberto.

Following the departures of Messi, Suarez and Neymar who scored over 100 goals each for the club, there has been a void in Barca's attack. We will take a look at the current squad and identify the top four players who have scored the most goals for Blaugrana.

#4 Pedro González López (Pedri) - 16 goals

You may be surprised to see that Pedri is the fourth all-time top goalscorer for Barca with their current squad, but the same is true. Although he is tied with Sergi Roberto on 16 goals, he achieved it in just 109 games compared to Roberto's 349 games.

The young midfielder joined Blaugrana in the 2020-21 season and flourished under Ronald Koeman. He went on to make his debut for the Spain national team and has since solidified his place as one of the best young midfielders at just 20 years.

Pedri is technically gifted, rarely loses the ball, delivers excellent passes and is tipped to have a hugely successful career at Barcelona. Over the course of his Barcelona career, he has scored a total of 16 goals.

#3 Ansu Fati - 29 goals

One of the many positives from Ernesto Valverde's time in charge of the Barca first team was the emergence of Ansu Fati. The Spanish youngster started life at the Spotify Camp Nou in an electric fashion, scoring in his second appearance at the age of 16.

Despite his woes with injuries, Fati has shown that he can be a brilliant forward who Barca can rely on for some time to come. He is currently working to regain his confidence and rediscover the goalscoring form that led Barca to hand Messi's iconic number 10 shirt to him.

Big things are expected from Fati in the upcoming season as Xavi has decided to place his trust in the 20-year-old. This may be his last chance to cement his place in the team following the emergence of the supremely talented Lamine Yamal and the capture of Vitor Roque. The Spaniard has played 109 games for Barca and has scored 29 goals.

#2 Robert Lewandowski - 33 goals

Robert Lewandowski's arrival at Barcelona filled the goalscoring void at the club. All his 33 goals for Barcelona came last season and he could well become the all time top scorer of this current team in the 2023-24 season.

Being a natural forward and deadly finisher, Lewy flourished at Bayern Munich and he has carried that form to the Catalan club. Anticipation is growing to see how well the Polish goal machine will do next season as fans were expecting more than the 33 goals he delivered last season.

It may be a big ask, but this is Lewandowski, a player who had once scored five goals in nine minutes in a Champions League match. Age may be catching up to Lewy but he still has a few years left at a high level considering how well he takes care of himself.

#1 Ousmane Dembele - 40 goals

While it may seem unlikely, Ousmane Dembele is Barca's all time top scorer in the current squad. He has scored a total of 40 goals in 185 appearances. It is without a doubt that the Frenchman has struggled with injuries, but he remains a supremely talented player.

Dembele is approaching the peak of his career in Blaugrana colours. The France international has established himself as the team's creative spark and is almost an undisputed starter when he is not injured.

With a little bit more of consistency and luck with injuries, Dembele could add to his all time tally at Barca and could go on to establish himself as one of Spotify Camp Nou's greats.

