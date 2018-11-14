Top 4 highest paid Real Madrid players right now

Real Madrid are among the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Real Madrid are one of the two most successful clubs in Spanish football with 33 LaLiga titles, 19 Copa del Rey trophies, 10 Supercopa de Espana, one Copa Eva Duarte, one Copa de LaLiga, two UEFA Cup, four UEFA Super Cup, along with 13 UEFA Champions League and three FIFA Club World Cup.

The Madrid-based club is also among the richest football clubs in the world and always remain in headlines for signing players for extravagant fees. The Los Blancos broke the transfer records numerous times, most recently was in 2014 when they signed Gareth Bale for £85 million from Tottenham Hotspur.

Right on this note, here is the list of top four highest paid Real Madrid players right now.

#4 Luka Modric

Luka Modric is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

The Croatian international currently earns £180,000 per week at Real Madrid, which makes him the fourth highest paid player at the club.

The 33-year-old joined the Los Blancos for £30 million from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 and played 273 games for the club thus far, scoring 13 goals. The Croatian helped the Los Blancos win one LaLiga title, four Champions League trophies along with one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cup.

He was a part of the FIFPro World XI on four occasions and also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award 2017-2018. The former Tottenham man is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this season and received the most number of votes after halfway of counting the votes for the award.

