Top 4 probable attacking tridents for FC Barcelona

Barca in training

Barcelona has a lot of attacking options this year. Leo Messi, Suarez, Malcom, Dembele, Rafinha, Paco, Munir etc. Though some may leave the club, still it will be difficult for Valverde to select the attacking trio or duo.

Dembele is linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, and Munir is likely to be loaned out. Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in making a deal for Rafinha, or else he'll be loaned out as well.

Paco is probably staying as a backup striker for Luis Suarez. Barcelona are heavily linked to Willian, but Chelsea has labeled him with a high price. Maybe the Catalan side may not require his services anymore, as Malcom has been added to the side.

The most likely formation would be a 4-2-2, with Leo and Suarez leading the attack. But let’s see what Valverde has planned for Blaugrana. Luis prefers a more central role, and this could be one of the reasons why he has underperformed last season.

He has been playing as a central striker since his time at Ajax, and the 4-4-2 formation might be affecting his form and game. The 4-4-1-1 system will be good enough for him to perform, as that makes him a sole striker, and Messi plays brilliant football behind the striker.

However, if Barca is to play a 4-3-3 system, this is how their different possible options in attack can be ranked.

#4 Coutinho - Suarez - Messi

Deadly trio

Coutinho does great work as a left winger, and he looks more confident. His versatility will be his key to success, and he’ll be getting more playing time as well. Coutinho is rumoured to take Iniesta’s spot as a CAM, but Valverde might try to use him on the wings as well, given Arthur is also a good competitor for the CAM spot.

Suarez plays better as a central striker, rather than in a 2 man attack. Although his coordination with Leo is outstanding, he still finds it difficult to play as a left striker. That’s mainly because he lacks pace. But when he is made to play as a central striker, all he has to do is run into gaps and keep making space for himself.

Messi mostly plays through the center, though he’s a left/right winger on paper. He is the type of attacker who drops deep and starts attacks by himself, and this is one of the reasons why Barcelona is dependent on him. He does the job of a CAM, in simpler words.

He creates, dribbles and makes forward runs with ease. Finishing is what his teammates need to do, something Suarez has been lacking since the start of the 2017-18 season.

