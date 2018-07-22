3 possible ins and outs at Real Madrid this summer

Yash Sharma

Real Madrid are still searching across Europe to fill the void left by Ronaldo in the attacking lineup and are going all out to find the perfect replacement for Cristiano, someone who guaranteed about 50 goals every season.

Julen Lopetegui has a tough job ahead of him as he looks to rejuvenate the morale in the Madrid squad following Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo’s respective departures. Sharing a good bond with the handful of Spanish players in the squad seems to be the only positive at the moment for the new Madrid boss.

While Lopetegui and the club’s president Florentino Perez both believe that they have got a perfect squad and are ready to face challenges, it seems some players could leave and make things difficult for the Madrid bosses and the Madrid fans, who are still not over the departures of Zidane and Ronaldo.

Although some big names are expected to arrive, some speculations surround the big names they already have in their team. Let’s take a look at Los Blancos’ present transfer scenario.

#3 Mateo Kovacic’s Uncertain Future

Mateo Kovacic wants more playing time and can leave.

The Croatian midfielder seen as the heir to his teammate and fellow Croation, Luka Modric, is a brilliant dribbler of the ball and is a big prospect for the future.

As Real’s midfield needs are fulfilled by the undisputable triad of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, it provides very less playing time for the highly talented Kovacic.

Manchester City’s boss Pep Guardiola, after missing out on Jorginho, is now looking for a top-class midfielder and the Croat’s playing style happens to suit City’s tactics, which fuels the fire of a possible move to the Etihad Stadium. Moreover, Kovacic has made clear his decision to part ways with the 13-time European Champions in search of more minutes.

Kovacic’s need for more playing time and Pep’s need for a composed midfield, together, can be the catalyst to a transfer being realised in the coming days. However, Real Madrid are asking for a hefty 80 mil euros for him, which shouldn't be an issue for the rich owners of the Premier League club.

