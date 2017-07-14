Top 5 academy players who never got a chance at Chelsea

Chelsea have a good scouting system but none of the youngsters get a chance when the time comes!

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 21:33 IST

Another manager not giving youth a chance at Chelsea

"The Chelsea Academy is becoming a fundraiser event."

With all the recent sales, no one can deny that. So many promising talents in the academy but all they do is play for the Vitesse Arnhem or head out on loan to various English clubs.

So many young players have had their careers ruined by such loan moves. The loan deals were supposed to get them first team experience before they were promoted to play for Chelsea.

When the time came to promote them, Chelsea bought players from elsewhere and sold their academy star. Here are 5 promising players who never made it at Chelsea:

#5 Nathan Aké

Recalled, and then sold!

Reading, Watford and Bournemouth - the three clubs Nathan Ake was loaned out to gain first team experience. He played a combined total of 39 matches at the clubs before he was recalled by Antonio Conte in January 2017.

After being recalled, he was benched. Chelsea fans expected him to replace Gary Cahill in the first XI but now, Ake has been sold to Bournemouth for £20 million while Cahill is still at the club.

Ake wanted to play regularly, and with him being 22, you can't blame him. He deserved to play in the first team but Chelsea casually sold him to Bournemouth and signed Antonio Rudiger.