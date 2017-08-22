Top 5 Active Premier League goalscorers.

Sportskeeda checks on the top goal scorers currently active in the Premier League.

by Prafful Dawani Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 10:09 IST

New club, old story. Goals and Lukaku!

With Wayne Rooney scoring another landmark goal, Sportskeeda takes a look at the top 5 top scorers currently active in the Premier League.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

The big boy from Belgium, still only 24 years old, is one of the best strikers of the game today. Imported from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, he made his debut for Chelsea FC in the 2011/12 season. Further loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Everton saw him flourish.

His goal scoring spree was rewarded with a permanent move to Everton, where he went on to establish himself as a robust forward.

Having already started hitting the scoring sheets with his new club Manchester United, Lukaku currently stands fifth on the active goal scorers list with 88 goals in 188 appearances. Surely he will go on to break records with age on his side.