Top 5 Alan Shearer Goals

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
130   //    24 Sep 2018, 23:08 IST

Newcastle United v Sunderland Premier League 1997
Alan Shearer - Still the Premier League's record goal-scorer

Alan Shearer plundered 409 goals in his 19-year career, in club and international Football and still as of 2018, holds the record for most Premier League goals scored with a mammoth 260; some 52 higher than second-placed Wayne Rooney.

Shearer played for three clubs throughout his career; Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and his beloved home-town team, Newcastle United.

Known as one of the finest strikers in history, Shearer was synonymous with scoring sumptuous goals from outside the box and has delivered huge amounts of memorable moments with mouth-watering strikes.

Despite his incredible goal-scoring exploits, Shearer's trophy cabinet is surprisingly empty. His lone Premier League success came in 1994-95 with Blackburn, when the Lancashire team upset Champions Manchester United to secure the title by a single point on the final day of the season.

Shearer made worldwide headlines in the summer of 1996, when after his Golden Boot for England at Euro '96 made him one of the hottest commodities in Football, he signed for his beloved Newcastle, for a then-record £15 million.

Shearer had been widely expected to sign for Premier League Double winners Manchester United but listened to his heart rather than perhaps his head.

Shearer, though, never regretted the decision and despite a lack of silverware, loved every second of his decade playing for the Toon Army in front of an adoring Geordie crowd.

This slideshow counts down Shearer's finest five goals for club and country.

#5 Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City - Premier League, October 3, 1992

S
Shearer hits a delightful chip versus Norwich

Alan Shearer began life as a Blackburn Rovers player in superb goal-scoring form.

Even more notably, he announced himself as a scorer of incredible goals. Not least was his perfectly weighted chipped goal versus Norwich City.

Shearer exchanged passes on the halfway line and beautifully latched on to the return pass to beat the oncoming keeper. Beautiful.



Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
