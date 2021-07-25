Top 5 all-time goal-scorers at the European Championship

The European Championship is one of the most hotly contested international tournaments. Over the years, we've had some legendary footballers play at the Euros. They’ve given us some joyful moments of the ball nestling into the back of the net.

Italy won their second ever European Championship title by beating England on penalties at Euro 2020.

With the tournament done and dusted, we have the chance to look at some of the great goal-scorers at the Euros.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five goal-scorers at the European Championship.

#5 Thierry Henry – 6 goals

Thierry Henry is the first of three Frenchmen to feature on this list. In his prime, Henry was a prolific goal-scorer, and could also leave defenders in the dust with his incredible dribbling ability and pace.

Henry played at three European Championships and helped France win their second title in 2000. He was France’s top-goal-scorer at Euro 2000 with three goals, and played a key role for Les Blues that year.

Henry also scored at Euro 2004 and Euro 2008, but France weren’t able to match their exploits of 2000 when they won the title.

With a total of six goals in 11 Euro appearances, Henry is fifth on our list.

#4 Alan Shearer – 7 goals

Alan Shearer’s seven goals in nine appearances at the Euros is one of the best game-to-goal ratios on this list.

The England international was one of the most natural goal-scorers of his generation, and he replicated his incredible club form for his national team.

Shearer was part of the English side at Euro 1992, but he featured just once in three games and went goalless as the Three Lions crashed out in the group stages.

The Newcastle United legend was pretty much unstoppable on home soil at Euro 1996. He scored five goals in as many games and picked up the Golden Boot award. However, that wasn’t enough as England lost to Germany on penalties in the semi-final.

Shearer then captained England at Euro 2000, and scored twice. Unfortunately he didn’t have the chance to score more goals as England once again crashed out in the group stages.

