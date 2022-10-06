Top 5 all-time goalscorers for the Netherlands

The Netherlands will participate in their 11th World Cup when they travel to Qatar this November. The Dutch have never won a World Cup, but have finished runners-up on three occasions - 1974, 1978, and 2010. Their only international success came in 1988 when they won the Euros by beating the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands will be part of the showpiece event this time around. The Dutch are known for their free-flowing style of football.

On that note, here are Oranje's top five goalscorers of all time.

#5 Dennis Bergkamp - 37 goals

Dennis Bergkamp made 79 appearances for the Netherlands during his career. Although he didn't win any international trophies, he had a brilliant career at club level.

The star forward played for Ajax, Inter Milan, and Arsenal. He won three Premier League titles with the Gunners and one Eredivisie honor in Ajax's colors. The Dutchman also tasted success on the continental front, winning the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) once each with Ajax (1991-92) and Inter (1993-94).

Bergkamp was a majestic player and retired from international football in 2000 to focus on his club career. He scored arguably his most famous goal for the Netherlands in the 1998 World Cup quarter-finals against Argentina. His 90th-minute strike knocked out the South American giants.

He was part of Arsenal's famous Invincibles squad and was at the peak of his prowess at the club. Bergkamp is still fondly remembered by the Arsenal faithful.

#4 Patrick Kluivert - 40 goals

Brazil v Cameroon - International Friendly

Patrick Kluivert also made 79 appearances for the Netherlands, scoring 40 times. Similar to Bergkamp, he was a product of Ajax's brilliant academy as well.

He won it all at Ajax, including the Champions League in 1994-95. The former striker also represented the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Newcastle United.

He was phased out of the international setup post-2000 due to his injuries. Kluivert, who won the La Liga title with Barca in 1998-99, scored two goals at the 1998 World Cup. The Dutch reached the semi-finals of the showpiece event before losing to Brazil on penalties.

#3 Memphis Depay - 42 goals

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Memphis Depay is the only active player on the list and should be the Netherlands' all-time top-scorer by the time he retires.

The 28-year-old has so far made 81 appearances for the Oranje, scoring 42 times. He will look to add to his tally at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Depay began his career at PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United in 2015. Things did not quite work out for the player at Old Trafford as he signed for Lyon in January 2017.

After enjoying relative success in France, Barcelona signed him in the summer of 2021. Depay has scored 14 goals in 41 appearances across competitions for Barca.

#2 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - 42 goals

Netherlands v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar made 76 appearances for the Netherlands, finding the back of the net 42 times. He was part of the Dutch squad that finished as runners-up at the 2010 World Cup and third four years later.

The striker represented the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Schalke during the course of his illustrious career.

He won the Eredivisie title twice with Ajax and the DFB Pokal trophy once with Schalke. Huntelaar returned to Ajax after hanging up his boots to be part of the club's backroom staff.

#1 Robin van Persie - 50 goals

Netherlands v Czech Republic - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

Robin van Persie made 102 appearances for the Netherlands and is the country's leading goalscorer with 50 strikes to his name. He came ever so close to winning the World Cup in 2010, but Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner handed the trophy to Spain.

A product of Feyenoord's academy, Bergkamp joined Arsenal in 2004. But after failing to win the Premier League trophy with the Gunners, he infamously joined Manchester United in 2012.

He played a key role behind United winning the league title in his debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 26 goals and providing 15 assists in 38 Premier League games.

Van Persie joined Fenerbahce in 2015 before returning to his boyhood club Feyenoord in 2018. He retired from professional football the following year.

