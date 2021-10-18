Top 5 Arsenal players who never won the Premier League while at the club

Arsenal have had a storied past, with many of the greatest players in Premier League history having played for the club. From the likes of Tony Adams to Thierry Henry, many of the game's greats have donned Arsenal's famous red and white shirt. They have left their mark not only on the club, but on the Premier League as well.

However, since their last league triumph in the early 2000s, Arsenal haven't won the Premier League in almost two decades. They have won the FA Cup five times during this period, but league success has proved elusive.

Nevertheless, some of the world's best players have played for Arsenal over the years. Some of them, though, could not lift the coveted Premier League trophy during their stints at the club. On that note, here's a look at the five best Arsenal players who didn't win the Premier League:

#5 Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey is one of Arsenal's best players in the Emirates era.

Despite a slow start to his Arsenal career, Aaron Ramsey deserved to win the Premier League title with the club during his stint at the Emirates. The Welshman went on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time with the club. However, he only had three FA Cups to show for his efforts.

Ramsey was a revelation during the 2013-14 season, bagging ten goals and nine assists in 23 league appearances for the club. The midfielder also scored two FA Cup final winners during his stint with the Gunners.

However, the one thing that held the Welshman back during his time at Arsenal was his injury record.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries throughout his career, struggling to stay healthy throughout a season. Now at Juventus, Ramsey is still struggling with injuries, and is rumoured to be one of the players to depart the club in January.

#4 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez in action for Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez was arguably the best player in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal. The Chilean was simply unstoppable while at the club, and the lack of silverware was a huge reason why he departed for Manchester United in 2018.

Sanchez bagged 60 goals and 27 assists in 122 appearances for Arsenal, including 24 goals and 11 assists in the 2016-17 season. The forward won two FA Cups during his time with the club, but left the Gunners in January 2018 in search of more silverware.

However, since leaving Arsenal, Sanchez's career has not gone according to plan. After a forgettable stint at Manchester United, the Chilean is now barely getting a look in at Inter Milan, despite winning the Scudetto with them last season.

