Top 5 assist-providers in the 2020-21 Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is renowned for being a goal-rich competition, and the goal-scorers take most of the plaudits. However, the ones conjuring those opportunities also deserve as much limelight as the scorers.
Top five assist-providers in the 2020-21 Bundesliga
As has been the case for a while, the Bundesliga is graced by a bevy of quality assist-providers who tirelessly create goals for their colleagues up front.
On that note, let us have a look at the top five assist-providers in the Bundesliga this season.
#5 Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) - 7 assists
One of the most highly-rated full-backs in the Bundesliga, Raphael Guerreiro narrowly edges his teammate Jadon Sancho, whose form has plunged this season, to make this list.
Both players have made seven top-flight assists each, but the Portuguese international has managed to do so in fewer games.
In fact, Raphael Guerreiro has the most assists by a full-back in the Bundesliga this season; he has already surpassed his previous best tally of six assists made during the 2018/19 season.
A fine crosser with an eye for a goal, Guerreiro doesn't score a lot of goals, but he more than makes up for that with his assist-making prowess.
#4 Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 8 assists
After failed to impress at Borussia Dortmund, Jonas Hofmann has found his name at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has become a key player since joining them in 2015.
This season, the German is enjoying his best season to date; he has been involved in 12 Bundesliga goals, which is two more than his previous best tally for the club.
Hofmann has scored four goals and provided eight Bundesliga assists this campaign. He is thriving as the creator-in-chief of Die Borussen, bringing a new dimension to their attack that has scored more league goals than all but three sides in the competition.
Recently, he scored two goals and provided an assist for Marco Rose's side in the come-from-behind 3-2 win against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich
helped Marco Rose's side secure an emphatic 3-2 comeback victory against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and also made two assists in a 3-1 win at Koln earlier in the season.