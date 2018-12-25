Top 5 assist providers in Europe so far this season

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

We have approached the midpoint of the 2018/2019 European season and unlike the English leagues who are still open for business during this festive periods, most of their counterparts on the continent have already taken well-deserved breaks ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The league races in most countries are still wide open, with LaLiga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League in particular still open to a number of teams, although the Serie A and Ligue 1 are all but foregone conclusions owing to the virtually impossible to close gap held by Juventus and PSG atop their respective standings.

While goals are generally celebrated due to their status as match winners, a lot of consideration and acclaim has to also go to the assist providers, as most times without them goals cannot be scored and they undoubtedly make the job of strikers much easier. In this piece, we take a look at the top five assists providers across Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) - 8 assists

Ryan Fraser in action for Bournemouth

The 24-year-old has been at Bournemouth since 2013, playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship in his first season.

He gained worldwide fame following his performance in December 2015 when he came off the bench at half-time to inspire a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Liverpool, winning a penalty, scoring the second and providing the assist for the third goal.

So far this season, he has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League, forming a devastating partnership with Callum Wilson as Bournemouth under Eddie Howe as The Cherries have earned widespread acclaim for their enthralling style of football.

Bournemouth currently lie 8th on the Premier League table and Ryan Fraser has contributed with eight assists, the last of which came over the weekend when he came off the bench to provide the cross from which David Brooks got his second goal in a 2-0 win for Bournemouth which ended their three-game losing run in all competitions.

