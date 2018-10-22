Top 5 assist providers in the Premier League right now

Archith 22 Oct 2018, 12:25 IST

Cesc Fabregas - He has a boat-load of assists to his name

Scoring goals is surely a hard thing to do, but providing the assist to the goal is much more tough, and it goes under the radar most of the time. Players like Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are masters of this art, with over a century of assists during their stay in the Premier League.

Some of these players currently in the Premier League like Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Eriksen and many more could go on to become the player with the most assists if they continue to ply their trade in the English top division. But right now, lets take a look at the top 5 players with most assists who are still in the Premier League.

#5 Leighton Baines (59 assists)

These are extraordinary numbers for a left-back

The veteran left-back who has been plying his trade for Everton for almost a decade has been one of the most consistent left-backs during his time in the league. The 33 year-old has been a defensive rock as well as an attacking threat during his time with Everton.

Although he is 33 years old, he can still perform at the highest level, but filling the void of the Englishman will surely be tough, as he has scored 32 goals and has contributed 59 assists so far in his time in the Premier League.

These are extraordinary numbers for a left-back given back then their primary role was to defend. He is also a really good penalty and free-kick taker.

Still starting for his club, it is time for the veteran to call it time, with Marco Silva bringing in a young replacement in the form of Lucas Digne who arrived from Barcelona in the summer along with Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina.

All stats via transfermarkt

