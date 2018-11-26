×
Top 5 attackers in the Ligue 1 at the moment

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Nov 2018

Paris Saint Germain superstars - Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior
Paris Saint Germain superstars - Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior

When it comes to rating the top football leagues with the highest numbers of world-class attackers in Europe right now, there is no way the Ligue 1 will not make the cut - with clubs from the French top flight now growing rapidly both financially and in terms of reputation - serving as the land of breakthrough for many young football talents as well as attracting the interest of many big players all over Europe.

The division currently has some of the finest attackers on the continent at the moment, with these incredible superstars performing extraordinarily and firing their respective teams in front of goal as they continue to battle it out in the French top fight during the season.

Although it is such a difficult task to rank the top attackers in the Ligue 1 at the moment because many offence-minded superstars are currently impressing with their performances in front of goal, however, we have been able to highlight 5 of these fantastic players and ranked them based on their displays in the offensive areas of the pitch so far during the term. Take a look at them below: 


#5. Nicolas Pepe

The attacker has taken everyone by surprise with his explosive rise this season
The attacker has taken everyone by surprise with his explosive rise this season

The Ligue 1 continues to be the land of the breakthrough in European football, having seen the rise to prominence of many youngsters during the past few years. Another prospect who is currently making waves in the French top flight at moment is Lille winger, Nicolas Pepe.

It has been a very prolific year in front of goal for the Ivory Coast International who has attracted a lot of interest from European elite clubs with his incredible talent and amazing performances for Les Dogues so far during the term.

Nicolas Pepe has been a huge attacking force in the Ligue 1 this season, notching 8 impressive goals and 7 decent assists in 13 appearances and with such impressive performances, there is no doubt he is one of the most efficient attackers in the French top flight at the moment.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
