Top 5 attackers in the Premier League right now

Manchester City superstars - Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are two of the finest attackers in the English Premier League at the moment

We are almost midway through the Premier League season and it has been nothing short of entertainment as world-class superstars continue to steal our attention with their explosive displays and incredible performances - especially the attackers - who have been running riot in the English top flight with their fantastic records in front of goal so far during the season.

As we all know that the Premier League is the most followed division in Europe which provides enormous opportunities for footballers to showcase their fantastic abilities, many attackers have seized this huge privilege to announce themselves in scintillating fashion - producing top-notch performances and proving their incredible skills in front of goal in the English top division.

Tearing opposition defenses apart, creating clear-cut chances and scoring almost at will, these amazing superstars have shown us the class they belong to via their ability to find the back of the net consistently. Therefore, we take a look at the top 5 attackers in the English top flight at the moment:

#5. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger is gradually coming back to his best following a slow start to the term

A highly talented winger with incredible pace and amazing goalscoring knack, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah finished the previous campaign as the most prolific attacker in the English Premier League, claiming the prestigious Golden Shoe with his remarkable 32 goals in 36 appearances for Liverpool during the term.

Following a slow start to the season by his own incredible standards, the Egyptian maestro has finally started banging in the goals in the English top flight as he looks to help Jurgen Klopp's men on their way to challenge defending champions, Manchester City for the ultimate crown this season.

Salah is currently one of the elite attackers in the Premier League at the moment, with an incredible 6 goals and 4 assists to his name in 12 appearances for Liverpool in the English elite division and he will be looking forward to bagging more goals as the season progresses.

