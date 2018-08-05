Top 5 attacking footballers and their wildlife equivalents

Gaurav Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.96K // 05 Aug 2018, 12:37 IST

One thing that is common in football and wildlife is the “survival of the fittest”. In the jungle, wild animals hunt prey to satisfy their hunger and to survive. And hunting prey in the wild is not a cake walk rather a long haul. Wild animals learn by trial and error and then deploy certain strategies and tactics to chase and gun down their prey.

The same can be related to football. Attacking football players try to outsmart and outmaneuver defenders to score goals. And this job too requires practice, precision, and tactfulness. This article is not meant to mock anyone or to really claim these players behave like wild animals but rather to relate to a certain character trait that the wild animal and player may have in common.

Neymar – Hyena

Both can act and play smart

Hyena is from a big cat family and is the most cunning wild animal in the jungle. Hyenas are the typical scavengers of the wildlife and do not put in efforts to hunt in the jungle. They prefer to steal food from other animals.

Neymar no doubt is world class player but his recent antics in the world cup and otherwise on and off acting and diving in league matches to get the decision in his favor is kind of similar to a hyena’s trait to steal and scavenge food. As a result, it only makes sense to equate these two.

