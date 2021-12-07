Top 5 attacking trios in Europe this season (2021-22)

Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are arguably three of the most recognizable names in the footballing world. The majestic attacking trio were tipped to bring the world to its knees, but a lack of understanding and injuries have kept them from firing.

While this potentially world-beating trio await recalibration, a few others have already made themselves big in the 2021-22 campaign. Here are the top-five attacking trios that have scored for fun in Europe this season:

Note: For this list, we have considered the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the top domestic footballing leagues in Europe. This list does not count the goals scored in Super Cups.

#5 Immobile, Pedro, Milinkovic-Savic - 27 goals (Lazio)

Serie A giants Lazio are currently sitting in seventh position in the Italian top-flight. Their defensive discipline has been abysmal this season and it would have dragged them further down the standings had it not been for three capable goalscorers.

Ciro Immobile, Pedro, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been Lazio’s top-three goalscorers across all competitions in the present campaign, scoring a combined total of 27 goals.

As expected, Italian sharpshooter Immobile has been their leading goalscorer, with the veteran hitting 13 Serie A and three Europa League goals.

Former Barcelona and Chelsea man Pedro has also been quite prolific for the Italian outfit, scoring five league goals and one Europa League goal.

Finally, there is the ever graceful midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, who has popped up with five Serie A strikes since the start of the campaign.

#4 Schick, Wirtz, Diaby - 28 goals (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen have done quite well for themselves in the Bundesliga this season. They find themselves in third position after 14 matchdays, sitting seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The trio of Patrik Schick, Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby have been particularly impressive for the German outfit this season, contributing heavily to their good fortune.

The three have pitched in with 22 of Leverkusen’s 35 Bundesliga goals this season, proving themselves to be invaluable to Die Werkself.

Euro 2020 joint-top goalscorer Patrik Schick has been the club’s leading goal-getter this season. The Czech international has not only scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga, but he has also assisted thrice in the German top-flight.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and winger Moussa Diaby have been equally prolific for Bayer Leverkusen this term. Both Wirtz and Diaby have each pitched in with five goals in the Bundesliga and added three more in the UEFA Europa League.

