Top 5 attacking trios in world football at the moment

There has been a big shift in the way the game is now played across Europe with regard to how more and more teams are now adopting an expansive style of football. Most European giants are now building their team around a possession-based style of play.

The intricate passing and movement of such a style require top midfielders who can run the game and prolific forwards who can dispatch any chance that comes their way. There is no shortage of talented attackers in Europe at the moment. Some teams have enough firepower in their frontline to more than just make up for the mistakes at the back.

Let's take a look at 5 of the best attacking trios in football right now.

#5 Manchester United- Martial, Rashford and Greenwood

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford

Bruno Fernandes certainly galvanized this Manchester United unit but it has dovetailed nicely with the coming of age of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and the birth of an incredible young talent in Mason Greenwood.

Anthony Martial got his number 9 shirt back after Lukaku left the club and has been showing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just how much he has wanted it. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been excellent too and if the duo weren't out injured for 7 or 8 games each, they would both have been contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot.

At 18-years-old, Mason Greenwood is already one of the finest finishers around. He has scored 18 goals this season across all competitions. From 12 starts in the Premier League, he has 10 goals. Rashford and Martial have 17 each in the league.

The trio have scored 62 goals for Manchester United this season and is definitely a group that we will keep an eye on as all of them are under 25 years of age.

#4 Manchester City- Aguero, Sterling and Mahrez

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City may have missed out on the Premier League title but they are very much in the hunt for the UEFA Champions League crown and that is, in no small part, thanks to their prolific attackers.

Raheem Sterling has been absolutely undeniable once again, scoring 30 goals this season. Sergio Aguero is 32 now but he hasn't showed any signs of slowing down. In fact, before he was ruled out of the season due to an injury, he had scored 24 goals from 34 appearances across all competitions.

Complementing them well from the right flank is Riyad Mahrez who has racked up 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. The three of them in full flow is a nightmare for any defence and a joy to watch for fans and neutrals.

100 goals, and 74 assists, for Raheem Sterling at Man City now. Still 25.



£49m doesn’t seem so bad now, does it? pic.twitter.com/Y2eJiVQTz7 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 7, 2020