Top 5 Ballon d'Or 2018 predictions thus far

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
391   //    12 Nov 2018, 19:17 IST

Ronaldo poses with his Ballon d'Or trophies
Ronaldo poses with his Ballon d'Or trophies

Believe it or not, the Ballon d'Or awards are almost upon us. In less than a month's time from now, the best footballer of the year will be announced in a grand ceremony hosted in Paris.

With the conclusion of voting on 9 November, it remains to be seen whether the Messi Ronaldo duopoly at the awards finally comes to an end this year or not.

Let's be honest here, all of us have already picked our favourites for the award. And the debate as to who'll be crowned the winner this time around is only going to get more and more heated as the main event inches closer by each passing day.

Well, it is difficult to predict the winner at this moment, but just like us, some of the best players, coaches and pundits have had their say on the possible Ballon d'Or winners, making some bold claims and predictions in the process.

So, let us take a look at the top 5 Ballon d'Or predictions that have been made so far.

#1 Leonardo Bonucci says the award will go to Ronaldo

Juventus teammate Ronaldo is a clear favourite for Bonucci to take home the award
Juventus teammate Ronaldo is a clear favourite for Bonucci to take home the award

Italy and Juventus defender Bonucci has revealed his pick for this year's Ballon d'Or and it is not surprising that surprising.

While the Bianconeri defender expressed his desire to see a defender taking home the award, he insisted that the accolade should go to his teammate Ronaldo this time.

The Italian defender said (via Goal), "It would be nice to see a defender win the Ballon d’Or like Varane but, as much as he gave to Real last year and for all that he has shown, the Golden Ball must go to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Will Bonucci's prediction turn out to be true? Will Ronaldo claim the prestigious award for a record sixth time? We'll only get to know on 3 December.

#2 Massimiliano Allegri insists that the awards should go to Ronaldo

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Juventus manager, Allegri is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, that is why he spent €112 million this summer to secure his services at the Allianz Stadium.

Naturally, when asked about his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year, he said only one player could win it this year and it will be Ronaldo.

"Cristiano deserves to win the Ballon d'Or for everything he's done - the goals he's scored, the trophies he's won and what he's doing this season too," the Italian said, via Juventus.com. "He's world-class. He's taken us to another level because he's brought international experience and he's raised everyone's belief."
