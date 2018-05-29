Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season

Five best performers for the Bavarians during the 2017-18 season.

Sameer Shekhawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 19:13 IST
434

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrate Winning The Bundesliga
FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate winning the Bundesliga

It wouldn't be wrong to say Bayern Munich had a rough start to the 2017-18 season. After an unpromising pre-season, they dropped seven points in their first seven Bundesliga matches. In UEFA Champions League, Bayern suffered a disastrous 3-0 loss to PSG.

Things took a complete turn when control went into the hand of the team's treble-winning manager, Jupp Heynckes. Bayern won the Meisterschaft for a record sixth consecutive time and came very close to defeating Real Madrid in the UCL.

The team's biggest regret will remain losing in the DFB Pokal final to Eintracht Frankfurt, which happened to be Heynckes' farewell match.

Like every other season, some players didn't live up to expectations, some did, and a few even exceeded it. Today we list Bayern Munich's five best performers during the season.

This categorisation takes into account their performances in all major competitions, namely Bundesliga, UCL and DFB Pokal.

#5 Mats Hummels

FC Bayern Muenchen - Training Session
Hummels was key to maintaining Bayern's impressive defensive record.

Mats Hummels has undeniably been one of the best defenders in the world for quite a while now. The German footballer is known for his rock-solid defending and astute ball-playing skills.

His forward runs with the ball have often earned him comparisons with the legendary Franz Beckenbauer.

The 2017-18 season saw Hummels assume a more significant role in the side. He would lead Bayern's defence in the absence of their captain and first-choice goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

Hummels' technique and ability to read the game ensured the Bavarians maintained an impressive defensive record in the league.

The 6'3" tall defender managed to chip in a few goals in between. He also acted as a mentor to young German centre-back Niklas Sule, who had an impressive debut season at Bayern.

All stats via transfermarkt

Bundesliga 2017-18 FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski James Rodriguez Jupp Heynckes Allianz Arena Bayern Munich Transfer News
Page 1 of 5 Next
