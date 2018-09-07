Top 5 best Premier League signings ranked

5. Richarlison (Everton)

The Brazilian has hit the ground running at Goodison

Many questioned Marco Silva's decision to spend £40 million on a relatively unproven talent with only a year's Premier League experience under his belt. The doubters have for the most part been silenced, with the Brazilian netting 3 goals in his first 2 games and has looked electrifying. His red card against Bournemouth was silly and naïve but Evertonians will forgive the 21-year-old if he can pick up where he left off when he returns later this month against Arsenal.

4. Alisson (Liverpool)

Aside from his whiff at Leicester, Alisson has looked rock solid

With 4 games played and 3 clean sheets, what more can you ask for? The Brazilian number 1 has been extremely impressive between the sticks for the Reds. He made some fine saves to deny Crystal Palace on a tough Monday night of football at Selhurst Park; with Loris Karius in goal, it is conceivable that Liverpool would have dropped points in such a tense fixture.

Against Brighton and Leicester he was a little less assured, but he will learn not to try Cruyff turns in his own penalty box. If Alisson confines his samba skills to the training ground then Liverpool might have a truly world-class goalkeeper on their hands, something they haven't been able to say in years.

3. Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea)

The former Real Madrid man might just realize his potential at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were extremely lucky to get their hands on the coveted young Croatian. After playing a bit part role in Madrid's last 3 Champions League triumphs, he sought a club that would guarantee him playing time. Kovačić has most certainly hit the ground running in Chelsea blue and has already forged a devastating partnership with Eden Hazard down the left-flank.

He has all the attributes to become one of the best midfielders in Europe; ball retention, dribbling, underrated tackling ability and an understanding of the game. Chelsea fans will be hoping that his loan move is made permanent come next summer.

2. Naby Keïta (Liverpool)

The man from Guinea has lived up to his billing thus far

There was a huge weight of expectation on Naby Keïta's shoulders when it was announced last summer that he would be joining Jürgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool side. Thus far he has delivered in some style, pulling the strings against West Ham in the 4-0 mauling on opening weekend. He showed further glimpses of brilliance against Palace and his stock has risen game by game.

Liverpool will face tougher tests, but Keïta has fitted in seamlessly thus far. If the pace and fluidity of the front three wasn't lethal enough now this man is supplying the bullets. Premier League sides should be very afraid.

1. Jorginho (Chelsea)

The former Napoli man has looked imperious

Jorginho has been nothing short of sensational this season. He performs the 'Regista' role (à la Andrea Pirlo) orchestrating offensive moves from the base of the Chelsea midfield. He is Maurizio Sarri's on-field general, pointing to the spaces his teammates should occupy.

The Italian international possesses an awareness and appreciation for the game that very few players have. The stats back it up; 417 passes so far this season, more than any other player. He outpassed the entire Newcastle team in the game at St James' Park setting the current record in a game this season (173 passes). Pep Guardiola desperately wanted the former Napoli man and you can see why.

With N'Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić providing a foil either side, Chelsea now hold one of the most dynamic midfield trios in all of Europe.

Honorable Mentions: Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal), James Maddison (Leicester City), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham)