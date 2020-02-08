Top 5 blockbuster signings Chelsea could make with £200 million war chest | Premier League 2019-20

A lot has changed at Chelsea in the past 6 months or so. Since Maurizio Sarri's untimely departure to take over the reins at Juventus, former club captain Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, this time as a manager to aid the Blues in a crisis situation. Their managerial fiasco aside, the London club were also slapped with a transfer ban as they had violated rules with regards to signing underage players in the past.

While Lampard has more than just steadied the ship since returning to Chelsea, the Blues are in serious need of reinforcements in several positions if they are to return to their heights from the previous decade - a time when they were the most successful club in the land. With their transfer ban lifted, Lampard was expected to be backed with a war chest in January but the Blues failed spectacularly despite being linked with a host of players, as they failed to secure a single signing.

There has been lots of chatter about the club's inability to secure signings in January means they will spare no expense and go all out in the summer, as rumours of a potential £200 million war chest have as music to the ears of Chelsea fans across the world.

Here are 5 players they could target in the summer, as they plan a major rebuilt to begin a new era at the club.

#5 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Moussa Dembele

Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele has had an eventful career despite being just 23 years of age, having represented Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic, Fulham and Lyon in his young career so far. The French international also had a short stint in the Premier League in his time at Fulham, but he was far too young at that stage of his career to have made an impact.

For the Ligue 1 outfit, Dembele has been a star turn this season and has chipped in with 18 goals and 6 assists across 34 appearances in all competitions. A lethal finisher who combines work rate and technique efficiently, Dembele is all set to have a big future in the game and Chelsea have been linked with him numerous times.

With Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud out of favour, Tammy Abraham is the only frontline striker available for Lampard - meaning Dembele could prove to be the perfect player to provide cover, competition and also play alongside the Englishman if need be. Dembele will not be short of suitors in the summer and Chelsea are expected to be in the front of the queue, if Lyon decide to cash in on him at the end of the season.

