For a long time, the football world has stood in awe of Brazilian talents. Brazil has produced a number of exceptionally gifted players, each one of them better than the last. Each one of them is gifted with the most spectacular of skills, be it the rabona or the rainbow flick.

Whenever a Brazilian plays, people take notice. This is what makes Brazil home for extraordinary talent. Clubs all around Europe have taken notice and have invested heavily in their scouting networks in Brazil. And, more often than not, this investment has paid off remarkably.

In the Premier League (since 1992), several Brazilian talents have graced English football. In the modern era, talents such as Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Oscar and Willian have often set the league on fire on several occasions.

So, on that note, let's take a look at some of the best Brazilians who played in the Premier League.

Top 5 Brazilian players who have scored the most goals in Premier League history

#5 Willian - 38 goals

In the summer of 2013, Chelsea signed a Brazilian from the Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for a £30 million fee. The Brazilian was none other than Willian, who went on to play a major role in Chelsea's recent successes in the Premier League.

Willian is a two-time Premier League champion under managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. He was surely a name the Chelsea faithful could trust upon to score goals for his team.

Willian has made over 259 appearances for Chelsea F.C. and Arsenal F.C. in the Premier League. He also managed a goal tally of 38 goals.

#4 Richarlison - 39* goals

Richarlison is another Brazilian player who has made considerable impact since he joined the Premier League with Watford. His impressive performances later earned him a move to Everton for a fee ranging up to £50 million.

In recent seasons Everton have overseen an up-again-down-again form. When Carlo Ancellotti was made manager, performances were certainly on the up. After his exit, though, Everton are struggling. However, Richarlison is a glowing Brazilian among their ranks who has the potential to change their fortunes.

Richarlison has made over 147 appearances in the Premier League so far, and has managed to score 39 goals.

