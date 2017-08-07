Top 5 Brazilians to watch this season

With the World Cup around the corner, these Brazilians are set to dazzle.

Brazilian football is well-known to have produced a galaxy of all-time greats who have written their names in the history books of world football. From Mané Garrincha and Pelé in the sixties, to Roberto Rivelino and Paulo Roberto Falcão in the seventies, moving on to Zico, Romário, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Ricardo Kaká and Neymar in the past three decades.

After a couple of years where the special talents seemed to have faded, Brazil's dryness is about to end with a new contingent on the verge of rising, as the 2018 World Cup is on the horizon. So, who are the Brazilians to keen an eye on in Europe's top leagues?

#5 Roberto Firmino

Firmino will be crucial to Liverpool's chances this season

Roberto Firmino has shown to be a very versatile option since his arrival to Liverpool in 2015, keeping himself under disposal to play at almost any position in the forward line. From the right flank to the left hand-side, he has occupied all positions when the Reds had lacked depth.

But with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's arrival, the club is set to have two natural wingers which would finally allow the Brazilian to operate in his favourite position, as a central attacker, throughout the whole campaign.

With Jürgen Klopp making him the first-option penalty taker and with his new number nine at the back of his shirt, it seems that Firmino is set to enter the season with clear intentions in mind - to improve his goal-scoring stats. Despite being fundamental in Klopp's system, brilliant at setting-up his teammates and creating space with his good reading of the game and intelligent movement, a striker will always be judged by goals - especially by English media.