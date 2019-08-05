Top 5 Budget Forwards to have in your FPL side: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout

The primary reason all of us play Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is to enjoy our picks scoring goals and the forward line usually accounts for a lion’s share of that. For the purpose of this article, the price ceiling for the budget forward picks is being kept at 7.0 and 49 players fit this criterion at the time of writing.

None of Chelsea's strikers (Giroud, Abraham, and Batshuayi) are being considered because of the uncertainty around who cements the role come gameweek one. I would have liked to include Teemu Pukki in this list as well but due to Norwich’s horror start which includes last season’s top three in their first five games, he is left out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make the list as his spot is under threat with Everton’s signing of Moises Kean from Juventus. Billy Sharp’s starting role also seems uncertain long term with Sheffield’s new signings Robinson and Mousset.

1) Josh King (BOU, 6.5m)

Bournemouth have, arguably, the best two opening fixtures of any Premier League side, with two newly-promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa their initial opponents. The Cherries scored 56 goals last season, the most by any side outside the ‘top six’. As a recognition of their attacking ability, FPL hiked Callum Wilson’s price by 2m but kept the same price for Josh King, meaning the Norwegian is a potential bargain.

He scored only two fewer goals than Wilson but fell short in the assists department. Nevertheless, he scored only 27 points lesser and remains their designated penalty taker. He registered 21 'big chances', 60 shots in the box last season and created 34 chances as well. His starting berth alongside Wilson is certain with their partnership being key to the Cherries' attacking philosophy and he should be involved in their goals.

