Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 candidates for winning the European Golden Shoe this season

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    08 Aug 2018, 18:09 IST

New CR7 Museum
The European Golden Shoe

The new season is just around the corner and all the teams are in a hurry to buy new players before the transfer deadline. There is a lot of unfinished transfer business left and we could see quite a few players leaving their clubs now.

Some marquee transfers have already taken place as Cristiano Ronaldo has transferred to Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain has transferred out of the same club to AC Milan. The real action is about to begin as well, with the Premier League set to start this Friday and the other top 4 leagues beginning a week later.

With the beginning of every new season come new awards to be won, and this year is no different. Every league has its own set of awards and there is always tight competition for them.

The European Golden Shoe is awarded to the leading goal scorer from the top division of each European national league. Lionel Messi won this award the last time around as he scored 34 goals in La Liga, and that was the highest tally of goals in all the European leagues.

However, it wasn't a landslide victory as the likes of Mo Salah (32 goals) and Harry Kane (30 goals) provided him with stiff competition. And this year, the competition will increase even further as Gareth Bale can play more of a lead role in Ronaldo's absence and Ronaldo could find it easier in Serie A.

There are other world class forwards like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe who are in contention too.

Here is a look at five players who would likely lead the race to win the Golden Shoe this year.

#5 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Sergio Aguero

The Argentine forward is a constant threat for any opposition. Known for his incredible goal scoring abilities, he has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world. He is also the top goal scorer in Manchester City history, with 201 goals.

Aguero scored two goals in the Community Shield match last week. Add to that the two goals he scored at the World Cup and you know that he is in good form.

In his 39 appearances last season, he scored 30 goals (21 goals in 26 Premier League games) and assisted seven times. He is one of the strongest contenders for the European Golden Shoe and is eminently capable of winning it.

All stats via Transfermarkt

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
Final European Golden Shoe rankings for the season
RELATED STORY
5 players who have shocked everyone with their...
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's 5 worst signings to date
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
5 players from the 2013/14 Liverpool squad who should...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for winning the league title in each country
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us