Top 5 candidates to replace David de Gea at Manchester United

David de Gea, one of the finest keepers to play for Manchester United, has cemented his legendary status. He signed as a teenager and has played 545 games in his decade-long allegiance with the Old Trafford side, keeping a club-record 190 clean sheets.

However, the club faces a dilemma as his contract expires in less than a month. Many believe this is the ideal time for the Red Devils to make a change. His season has been marked by notable highs and lows and concerns about his ball-playing abilities as a goalkeeper are only growing.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove this season, there is no guarantee that Ten Hag will retain David de Gea as the No. 1 next season. Opinions on whether he deserves a new contract are divided. Here are five capable goalkeepers who could potentially replace the David de Gea.

#5 Mike Maignan

AC Milan v FC Internazionale: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Mike Maignan has significantly grown in stature since joining Milan. He perfectly fits Erik ten Hag's desired profile for a goalkeeper to replace David de Gea. He had another impressive season with Milan, despite their inability to defend the Scudetto. The Frenchman kept 10 clean sheets and conceding 27 goals in 29 games across competitions.

Maignan is an all-round goalkeeper with exceptional ball-playing skills, making him a natural successor to Hugo Lloris in the national team. Arguably a world-class goalkeeper, he is adept with both his feet and hands.

Maignan excels at delivering precise long balls that can bypass a press and initiate attacks. His contribution to Milan's build-up play has been invaluable. Acquiring him may be challenging as Milan is reluctant to let him go.

Given the unpredictability of the market, considering Maignan as a replacement for David de Gea is a deal worth considering.

#4 Andre Onana

FC Internazionale v AC Monza - Serie A 20-year old Dutch goalkeeper

Andre Onana seized the opportunity to showcase his elite sweeper-keeper skills in the Champions League final. The Cameroonian performed admirably, demonstrating his strength in possession.

He actively participated in his team's build-up play as a pseudo third center-back. At 27 years old, Onana embodies the way Inter plays. Inzaghi's Inter prides itself on short passing and patient build-up, and Onana's line-breaking passes have greatly benefited the team's possession game. His long balls are well appreciated by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Onana's shot-stopping abilities were evident throughout Inter's journey to the Champions League final, notably making important saves, including three in the final.

Under Ten Hag's guidance at Ajax, Onana had the opportunity to develop his skills and has since flourished into a modern goalkeeper suited for the modern game. A return to playing under such a manager and replacing David de Gea would undoubtedly be a tempting proposition.

#3 Bart Verbruggen

20-year old Dutch goalkeeper

In a recent interview, Bart Verbruggen highlighted that his biggest strength lies in playing with the ball at his feet (as per the Manchester Evening News). This audacity and confidence are impressive for a young goalkeeper.

At only 20 years old, Verbruggen is not far from mastering the sweeper-keeper role. This breakout season with Anderlecht in the league has been commendable just like when David de Gea started with Atletico Madrid. He showcased his distribution and passing range throughout the season greatly benefiting the team's style of play against pressing opponents.

Despite his relatively young age, he has the trust of his manager, and his abilities are evident for all to see. Having played 37 matches and kept 13 clean sheets across competitions this season, Verbruggen is highly sought after by numerous clubs in Europe including Manchester United.

His performances even earned him a call-up to the national team in March. Playing under Ten Hag as a a successor to David de Gea could take his game to the next level.

#2 David Raya

Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

David Raya, the Spain international, has already contributed to David de Gea's limited contribution to the national team setup. Former Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique favored inviting keepers with strong footwork, resulting in De Gea's exclusion. This trend has continued under the new coach Luis de la Fuente.

Raya has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the English Premier League while playing for Brentford. His quick thinking has greatly benefited Brentford's direct style of play. Always prepared to receive the ball, he is an ideal fit for Ten Hag's style of play.

Undoubtedly one of the best decision-makers in the league, Raya's composure on the ball enables him to distribute effectively even under pressure. Additionally, his shot-stopping skills are top-notch, and his experience makes him capable of seamlessly transitioning from a mid-table club to Manchester United.

According to BBC, the Spaniard made a league-high 154 saves and had the best save percentage (77) more than the likes of Alisson and Bernd Leno. With his contract expiring in 2024, now seems to be the right time to secure a deal.

#1 Diogo Costa

FC Internazionale v FC Porto: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Diogo Costa is one of the most talked-about transfers, with teams scrambling to meet his £66m release clause. At just 23 years old, he has been Porto's first-choice goalkeeper for the past two years and is also his country's current No. 1.

Since rising through the ranks of the Portuguese club, he has attracted interest from Manchester United and other clubs. Statistically, his shot-stopping ability showcases the skills of a world-class talent ready to play regularly on the biggest stage.

His confident ball-playing ability with both feet is a sight to behold. For a young goalkeeper, he possesses excellent command of his penalty area. Despite Porto's exit in the Champions League quarter-final stage, Costa also made a remarkable 1137 passes in the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season.

Ten Hag's era has truly begun, and Costa appears to be the ideal replacement for David de Gea. Given Manchester United's hope of getting at least another decade out of him, securing this deal quickly is imperative.

