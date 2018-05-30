Top 5 center-backs in the world right now

Herein we take a look at the 5 best center-backs in the football world presently

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

There's no point in esteeming the center-backs. After all, you barely see them on the scorecard racking up invaluable goals or making key passes to set up those goals.

This breed is rather infamous for doing the dirty work at the back, clattering the highly-fancied forwards, thwarting the stupendous goals and imperiling players' careers with life-threatening tackles. What's the need of honoring such goons?

Well, that is because they are as consequential as hero-worshipped strikers and midfielders, only more if not the same. This might not be the case in the eyes of a number of spectators but you do discern their sway by putting yourself in their managers' shoes.

This was perfectly summed up by Sir Alex Ferguson's noteworthy quote:

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles"

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 best center-backs in the world presently.

#5 Leonardo Bonucci

AC Milan skipper

Bonucci would have been manifestly higher up this list if it had not been for his recent season with AC Milan.

The 31-year-old is a sturdy defender with plenty of experience. His stint with Juventus saw the club clinch six successive Serie A and three Coppa Italia titles. The Old Lady also reached two UEFA Champions League finals but failed to lift the trophy both the times.

During his time in Turin, the Italian, together with Giorgio Chiellini, helped Juventus create an impenetrable defence. However, in the 2017 transfer market, he made an unanticipated switch to AC Milan for €42m, which did not turn out as expected.

He made 51 appearances for AC Milan this season. In the Italian Serie A, Bonucci has won 19 tackles this season with a success rate of 41%. He has made 44 interceptions, 118 clearances and 19 blocks.

The former Juventus center-back is a hot property in the ongoing transfer window.