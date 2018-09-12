Top 5 central midfielders in Europe right now

Real Madrid superstar - Luka Modric

Football, our beloved sport is becoming more famous than ever, featuring our favourite teams who are entertaining us with their amazing performances and accomplishments year after year.

While the attackers get all the plaudits for scoring the goals that produce victories, the midfielders also deserve immense recognition for the huge roles they play in the development and success of the team. As a matter of fact, in every successful squad, there are fantastic central midfielders who take on the biggest responsibilities, since the main strength of any team lies in the center of the park.

Controlling the tempo of the game, dictating play from the middle of the pitch, distributing decent passes, creating clear-cut chances as well as serving as the engine room of the team - the functions of central midfielders are so numerous and very important that they cannot be underrated.

Europe is highly blessed with this incredible category of footballers who have made name for themselves with their impressive performances while representing their respective clubs across the continent. Below, we recognize the top 5 central midfielders plying their trades on the European soil at the moment.

#5 Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho is gradually climbing the ladder at Barcelona

Former Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho is one of the most impressive central midfielders in Europe at the moment. The Brazilian has taken his game further ever since he left the Premier League for Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

Replacing Spanish legend Andres Iniesta in the Barcelona starting lineup, Coutinho is steadily moving his career to a very great level - with his incredible ability to dictate play from the center of the park, distribute decent passes and create amazing goalscoring chances for his teammates making him a great joy to watch.

One thing with which the Brazilian surpasses many other central midfielders on the continent is his ability to impress in offense, busting forward at opportune moments to support attack as well as finding the back of the net with his terrifying shots from outside the box.

