Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.38K // 15 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Loftus-Cheek was part of the England squad that finished fourth in this year's World Cup

The London club have been in high controversy in recent times for their extensive loan policy, sending youth players and fringe players alike constantly to other clubs on temporary switches around the globe.

The Blues infamous loan deals saw them send a total of 37 of their players on loan to various countries around Europe and down the depths of England going as far as the as the sixth tier of English football as the aim to give their best teenagers as much experience as possible from a very young age.

With the 2018/19 season coming closer, we take a look back at Chelsea's loan deals and look into the top five loanees that could have a promising new season for Chelsea or elsewhere.

#5 Kenedy

Kenedy has returned back on loan to Newcastle ahead of the new season

The Brazilian winger made his move to the London club in 2015 after showing promise from a young age at Fluminense.

Making his professional debut at the age of 17, Kenedy was signed by Chelsea for £6.3 million after scoring five goals in 40 games for the Brazilian club.

Only 22, Kenedy has spent three years at Chelsea, two on loan, and made 15 appearances for the European Giants.

Kenedy has represented his country at the under 17, under 20 and under 23 level, earning 22 caps and scoring seven goals across the three levels.

In the 2017/18 season, Kenedy secured a loan deal to fellow Premier League side, Newcastle, after failing to make an appearance for Chelsea all season. Kenedy enjoyed a successful loan spell under Rafa Benitez, impressing on debut by creating the opening goal in a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Chelsea winger has secured a return to Newcastle on a season long loan with an option to buy after his successful 2018 campaign. Kenedy will be Newcastle's third addition of the summer following the signings of Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, as they hope to improve on their tenth place finish in last years Premier League season.