Top 5 Chelsea players so far this season

In the past week or so, a lot has changed at Chelsea Football Club. The Blues made the tough decision to part with Frank Lampard midway through the season, as the Englishman failed to turn around a series of underwhelming results at Stamford Bridge.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard and oversaw a 0-0 draw against Wolves in his first game in charge. The Blues will look to recover in the second half of the season and secure a place in the Premier League top four, as they look to confirm their place in the UEFA Champions League for the second season running.

While Chelsea have not endured a season to remember after a massive outlay of over 200 million in the summer transfer window, a handful of players have impressed this season.

On that note, here are Chelsea's top five players so far this season.

#5 Reece James

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James made a massive impression last season after a successful loan spell with Wigan Athletic in the 2018-19 season. The Englishman took his time to break into Lampard's starting XI but quickly proved his worth with a series of eye-catching displays on both ends of the pitch.

Blessed with an incredible passing range and crossing ability, James has also proved his worth defensively, as he continues to establish himself as one of the best young players in the world in his position.

In the 2020-21 season, the youngster displaced club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and made the right-back spot his own under Lampard. James has failed to start the first two games under Tuchel, but the academy graduate is sure to play a big role in the German manager's team sheet in the coming weeks.

#5 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

James' full-back partner Ben Chilwell has also impressed for the Blues this season, with the England international making quite the impression after his big-money move from Leicester City in the summer.

Known for his work-rate and crossing ability, Chilwell is one of the first names in the team sheet and is ahead of Marcos Alonso and Emerson in the pecking order for Chelsea. Chelsea paid massive money to secure his signature, but the former Leicester man has already proved his worth and looks set to play a key role for the club in the coming years.

Chilwell is yet to realize his full potential, but the 24-year-old has enough time to develop his game under the tutelage of Tuchel, who comes with a proven track record of improving several young players.