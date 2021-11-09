Top 5 Chelsea players who never won the Premier League at the club

Since Roman Abramovic’s takeover in 2003, Chelsea have won five Premier League titles. They have firmly established themselves as one of the biggest teams in Europe and have an enviable fanbase.

Given Chelsea’s current good fortunes, it is hard to believe they had to wait for 50 years to end their Premier League drought. In the 50-year stretch between 1955 and 2005, many great players tried to turn the tide, but ultimately went home empty-handed.

We will take a look today at the Chelsea stars who did their best but came up short.

Here are the top five Chelsea players who could not win the Premier League with the Blues:

#5 Frank Sinclair

Frank Sinclair for Chelsea

Chelsea have had many colorful characters on their payroll over the years, but very few can hold a candle to the ever-energetic Frank Sinclair. The Jamaican joined Chelsea when he was only 11 years old and earned his first professional contract in 1990.

Chelsea manager Bobby Campbell handed the natural centre-back his debut in 1991, but on the left side of the pitch. He still managed to impress his coach and went on to make four more appearances in the 1990-91 season.

Sinclair was not a physically imposing defender, but had plenty of pace and energy to make up for it. He was also an exceptional motivator on the pitch, never failing to regroup his teammates during a difficult match.

Sinclair’s commitment allowed him to regain his place in the team time and again, even after long layoffs due to injuries or suspensions.

He failed to win the league title with the Blues, but won the FA Cup in 96-97, 1997-98 League Cup, and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

#4 Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke for Chelsea

Steve Clarke, the manager who led Scotland to UEFA Euro 2020, their first major tournament in 23 years, used to don Chelsea’s colors.

The Scotland international moved to West London from St. Mirren in 1987 for €1million. His expertise as a right-back was well documented by then and he wasted no time settling down at Chelsea.

Clarke was not always the quickest off the block, but he more than made up for it with his game reading skills and passing ability. The natural right-back could also play on the opposite flank and even as a central defender, which made him one of the more valuable contributors.

Clarke won the 1997 FA Cup, 1998 Football League Cup and 1998 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with Chelsea, but the league title eluded him.

For his remarkable 11-year spell at Chelsea, the right-back was included in Chelsea's centenary XI in 2005.

