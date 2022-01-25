Top 5 teams based on the all-time Premier League table

Premier League has always been a source of endless entertainment and drama. Established in 1992, it has witnessed some of the greatest clubs of all time. Over the years, teams have fought tooth and nail to achieve glory in England’s first division.

The Premier League's "Big Six" have shone across Europe

The exceptional quality that teams possess has led to them dominating football not just in England, but in European competitions as well. The Champions League finals have often included an English team, which proves the caliber of the clubs in England.

Winning games is never easy in a competitive league such as the Premier League, and doing so consistently is even harder. The "Big Six" are respected in the league for that very reason.

Let's now take a look at the top five clubs in the English top-flight based on the all-time league table.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur was founded in 1882 by a group of grammar-school boys from the All Hallows Church in London. They made history by becoming the first team from Britain to win a European trophy. They also won the first UEFA Cup that was organized in 1971.

Spurs are fifth in the all-time Premier League table. They have played 1,134 games and won 491 of them. Their total points tally lies at 1,752.

Silverware has always eluded Spurs, especially in recent times. They have not won a major trophy in the past 14 years. Their only hope for a trophy this season will be the FA Cup where they face Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round.

B/R Football @brfootball



Over to you, Antonio Conte Today marks exactly 5,000 days since Tottenham last won a major trophy.Over to you, Antonio Conte Today marks exactly 5,000 days since Tottenham last won a major trophy.Over to you, Antonio Conte 😅 https://t.co/y2CtHLrgHR

Tottenham have had a rollercoaster of a season. They started the season brightly and then faltered after a few months. However, things seem to look more promising under manager Antonio Conte. Spurs are currently seventh in the league but have a good chance of getting a top-four spot due to multiple games in hand.

#4 Liverpool

Founded in 1892, Liverpool have established themselves as one of the greatest clubs in the English top-flight. They were a force to be reckoned with, especially in the 1970s and 1980s. The likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish led the club to numerous accolades back then.

Liverpool are fourth in the all-time Premier League table. The Reds have played 1,136 games and won 595 of them, getting 2,065 points in total.

Liverpool have a rich history and the fans are a huge part of their success. Even outside the Kop, heartfelt passion is evident among supporters all over the world.

RT Sport @RTSportNews Liverpool's trophy haul finally adds a Premier League title! Liverpool's trophy haul finally adds a Premier League title! 🏆 Liverpool's trophy haul finally adds a Premier League title! https://t.co/BLsNReaA1P

Liverpool have won the Premier League on 19 occasions - a record which is the second-best in the league. Liverpool are currently second in the league, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. They can close the gap between them and City to just six points if they win their game in hand.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh