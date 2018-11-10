Top 5 comebacks of Manchester United under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho did it again

Once Tim Howard said,

"In the end, very little gets in the way of what Manchester United wants to do."

Those victories are never forgotten by the fans in which their team made some dramatic comebacks. It is one of the special moments when you feel that there is a chance in the last minutes of the game, and your team could do anything to win. Suddenly, you find that the ball going into the net.

When a neutral fan remembers those greatest comeback moments, It is for sure he couldn't think about that without Manchester United football club. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's era, United had seen some great epic comebacks. And under Jose Mourinho, it looks like in every match, they conceded a goal first and then they showed their qualities to turn the things around.

So, we are going to remember those 5 Manchester United epic comebacks under Jose Mourinho.

#5 Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League 2017/18

Manchester United is not only famous for their club heritage but also known for their great comebacks as they did once against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 5th March 2018.

Manchester United started well, but a goal from Andros Townsend at the 11th-minute of the match gave an early lead for the Eagles. When Manchester United tried to equalise the score after the halftime, Crystal Palace's full-back Patrick Van Aanholt extended Palace's lead again. Crystal Palace was controlling the full game.

Smalling scored from a corner at the 55th minute of the match as the goal reduced the margin for United. Lukaku scored a goal at the 76th-minute which brought United players' confidence. After that, Manchester United was looking unstoppable. Only one team was playing attacking football in Selhurst Park then.

Extra times were added by the officials. Man Utd fans were losing their hopes when Nemanja Matic scored his first goal for the club. A screamer from 25 yards at the 91st minute to help Man Utd to end the match with a 2-3 scoreline. In this way, Manchester United was able to finish the game after making an epic comeback.

